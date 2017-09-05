Huawei, Microsoft expand cloud app partnership

Huawei and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announce a cloud apps partnership that will include joint market expansion and marketing activities.

Huawei already provides Microsoft’s enterprise products Windows Server and Microsoft RDS for SQL Server but the partnership will expand the product offerings.

"As a global leader in enterprise IT, Huawei is a strategic partner for Microsoft in the mission to empower organizations as they transform. Our increased collaboration will drive innovation as we build a seamless platform to benefit customers through industry-leading technology. Together, we are confident that we will lead, and win, in the era of digital transformation,” says Microsoft China CEO Alain Crozier.

