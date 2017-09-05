Akcea expands leadership team in preparation for first commercial launch

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) appoints four experienced pharmaceutical and biotech industry leaders to key leadership roles including:

Michael MacLean as CFO. Prior to joining, Mr. MacLean worked at PureTech Health as inaugural CFO immediately following Company's IPO.

Mustafa Noor, M.D., FACP as Chief Development Officer. Mr. Noor most recently served as chief medical officer (CMO) at Rugen Therapeutics.

Samuel Yonren, MBBS, MRCPI as Vice President and head of Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety and will report to Louis O’Dea, CMO and head of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Yonren previously worked with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals as head of drug safety, he supervised safety programs for lomitapide and metreleptin.

Kyle Jenne as U.S. Commercial head. Mr. Jenne will report to Molly Harper, VP, Global Commercial Development. He most recently served as national sales director for neurology in autoimmune and rare diseases at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.