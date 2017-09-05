Cellect Bio's ApoGraft an Orphan Drug in U.S.; shares up 50% preamarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) is up 50% premarket on higher-than-average volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated ApoGraft an Orphan Drug for the prevention of acute and chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD) in transplant patients.

Top-line data from a Phase 1/2 study should be available in Q1 2018.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

ApoGraft is a stem cell selection process designed to reduce the risk of GvHD. The condition, occurring in as many as 50% of stem cell transplants, can be life-threatening.

Previously: Cellect Bio commences Phase 1/2 study of ApoGraft to prevent GvHD; shares up 35% (Feb. 8)