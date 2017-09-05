Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) initiated with Buy rating and $150 price target. Shares up 1% premarket.

Zealand Pharma (Pending:ZEAL) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 price target by Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Buy rating and $28 price target by Guggenheim. Initiated with Buy rating and $26 price target by Needham. Shares up 2% premarket.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) upgraded to Overweight with a $175 price target by JPMorgan. Shares up 1% premarket.

Sabra Health (NASDAQ:SBRA) upgraded to Market Perform with a $23 price target by JMP Securities.