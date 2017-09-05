Empire State Realty lowers borrowing costs with refinancing

The company has entered into a new master credit facility of $1.365B - a $1.1B revolver (currently undrawn), and a $265M term loan (borrowed in full at closing and used to repay the existing $265M loan).

The previous revolver had been set to mature in 2019; this new one matures in 2021.

Current interest rates (spreads could change based on leverage levels) of Libor plus 120 bps for the term loan and Libor plus 110 bps for the revolver are savings of 40 bps and 5 bps, respectively, from the previous facilities. Also, the annual revolving credit facility fee has been cut to 15 bps from 20.

