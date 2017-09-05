Merck KGaA mulling sale of consumer health unit

Reuters reports that Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) is considering divesting its $1B consumer health business in order to meet its financial targets as sales in its liquid crystal unit sag. The company says it will consider a full or partial sale of the consumer health operation or a strategic partnership, adding that the review process is in an early stage.

Industry pundits regard the consumer health business, which includes nutritional supplements Seven Seas and Bion and decongestant Nasivin, as lacking the scale necessary to be a global player.