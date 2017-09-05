Worldwide AR/VR market up 25.5% in Q2, Samsung leads

The worldwide augmented reality and virtual reality headset market was up 25.5% on the year in Q2, according to IDC. Total shipments were 2.1M.

VR headsets accounted for 98% of the market and untethered units dominated over half the market with tethered headsets accounting for 43%, up from 34% sequentially.

AR shipments were down on the year as the consumer market has stalled even as enterprise customers strengthen.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) led the market with 568K shipped units and a 26.7% market share. The untethered Gear VR did decline on the year but a boost in average selling prices kept Samsung in the lead.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) came second with 519.4K units and 24.4% market share. The company’s PlayStation VR led tethered headsets.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) came third with 246.9K units and an 11.6% share. Facebook had dropped Oculus Rift prices by $100 to $499 in the quarter, which started a price cut trend.

