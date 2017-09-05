Noble Group seeking extension of $2B credit facility deadline

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) says it is in talks with its North American lenders to extend an October deadline for a $2B credit facility, while also taking steps to sell parts of its business to cut debt.

Board member and restructuring veteran Paul Brough, who took over as Noble’s chairman in May, tells shareholders in Singapore that the company’s U.S. lenders have been very supportive of plans to sell assets.

Noble has obtained waivers from other banks on its loan covenants during recent months, and it has debt due next year.