Piper Jaffray says fewer customers show iPhone upgrade interest this year

Piper Jaffray says customers aren’t as excited about this year’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone models, according to CNBC.

Analyst Michael J. Olson writes that the firm’s survey of over 400 U.S. iPhone users found that 16% were planning to upgrade this fall and 24% said they might upgrade. Those numbers compare to 15% and 29%, respectively, in the survey last year.

Olson thinks the drop could be due to customers not understanding that the premium iPhone will offer a “more robust feature set” and suggests Apple can combat that problem by explaining the features clearly at the September 12 launch event.