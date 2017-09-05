Copper hits three-year highs on China economic optimism

Copper continues its record run, extending three-year highs on expectations of further signs of a healthy economic outlook for China.

Also, nickel is near yesterday’s 14-month peak on China’s robust industrial outlook, aided by supply-side constraints; China is the world’s top user of both copper and nickel.

"From a long-term perspective, it's the same drivers, with China's clean-air policies and a stronger yuan versus the dollar seeing the market taking aim at the $7,250 [LME] resistance level,"says Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Copper's rally may be running out of steam, however, as rising long positions leave the metal vulnerable to profit-taking, Société Générale says.

Relevant tickers: FCX, TECK, BHP, RIO, VALE, SCCO, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM, JJN, NINI