Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

INSM +121% on the announcement that inhalable amikacin was successful in late-stage study.

APOP +31% on announcement that the FDA has designated ApoGraft an Orphan Drug for the prevention of acute and chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD) in transplant patients.

BLPH +14% announced positive top line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating INOpulse in patients with Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

BCRX +11% as HAE candidate BCX7353 successful in mid-stage study.

ORMP +11% on successful meeting with FDA for oral insulin.