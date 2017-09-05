Bellerophon's INOpulse shows treatment benefit in mid-stage study; shares ahead 15% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) jumps 15% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing INOpulse in patients with pulmonary hypertension with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PH-COPD).

The study was designed to assess the acute effect of pulsed inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) on targeted vasodilation and the chronic effect (four weeks) of iNO on hemodynamics and exercise capacity.

The acute results showed a statistically valid average increase of 4.2% in blood vessel volume versus baseline in iNO-treated patients and a statistically significant correlation in ventilation-vasodilation, indicating targeted delivery of iNO to the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs).

The chronic results showed statistically valid increases in six-minute walking distance at both week 2 and week 4 compared to baseline and a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decrease of 19.9% in systolic pulmonary arterial pressure at week 4 compared to baseline.

No safety signals were observed.

Clinical development is ongoing. A Phase 3 study in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension is in process, with top-line data expected in 2018.