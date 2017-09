Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports revenue miles increased 6.9% in August to 21.619B. Domestic RPMs rose 9.5%.

Capacity was up 2.7% to 24.590B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs increased 5.0%.

August load factor +350 bps to 87.9%. YTD load factor +150 bps to 85.9%.

The company lowers its outlook for Q3 passenger unit revenue to 2% to 3% growth. An operating margin of 16.5% to 17.5% is seen for the quarter vs. 18% to 20% prior view.