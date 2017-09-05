BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) - of $0.0660.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) - of $0.0685.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) - of $0.0545.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MUI) - of $0.0495.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) - of $0.0724.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) - of $0.0575.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) - of $0.0635.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) - of $0.0650.
Payable Oct. 2; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 14.