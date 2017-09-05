Enrollment underway in long-term study of Medtronic's INFUSE Bone Graft in spinal fusion surgery

The first patient has been enrolled in a long-term clinical study evaluating Medtronic's (MDT) INFUSE Bone Graft in posterolateral fusion (PLF) and transforaminal lumbar interbody (TLIF) spine procedures.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is June 2020. The primary endpoint is radiologic fusion success at month 12.

The company says INFUSE Bone Graft, together with its interbody fusion devices, is used to treat lumbar degenerative disc disease and eliminates the need to harvest bone from the patient, thereby eliminating a secondary surgery.