China's Cnooc, Korea's SK team up to explore South China Sea oil block

China's Cnooc (CEO +0.4% ) says it signed a production sharing contract with South Korea’s SK Innovation to explore an oil block in the South China Sea.

SK, South Korea’s largest refiner, will carry out exploration in the block and bear all the expense during the exploration phase; if a discovery is made and development starts, CEO will have the right to take up to a 51% participating interest in any commercial production.

The companies signed similar contracts in 2015 to develop blocks in same basin of the South China Sea.