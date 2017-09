S&P Global Ratings lowers Coty (COTY -0.6% ) to a BB rating from BB+ after factoring in the cosmetics firm's recent earnings report and guidance.

S&P on Coty: "The downgrade reflects our expectation that it will take longer for Coty to reposition the P&G beauty assets it acquired in October 2016 and that adjusted leverage will remain elevated because of a combination of weakness in the mass channel and Coty's need to revitalize its brands, especially the ones that compete in the mass channel."