Stocks lower as North Korea antics rattle investors

Stocks slide at the open after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test over the weekend, with indications of another missile test during the upcoming weekend; S&P and Nasdaq -0.3% , Dow -0.4% .

European bourses are mixed despite the global tensions, with Germany's DAX +0.5% , France's CAC flat and U.K. FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In corporate news, Rockwell Collins agrees to be bought by United Technologies for $140/share, a 7.2% premium to COL's Friday closing price.

Heavily-weighted financials ( -1.2% ), industrials ( -0.5% ) and tech ( -0.5% ) display early weakness, while energy ( +0.8% ) bucks the early trend as U.S. crude oil +2.8% to $48.62/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices post solid gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 5 bps at 2.11%.

Still ahead: factory orders