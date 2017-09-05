European court will rule on Intel's antitrust appeal tomorrow

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) will rule tomorrow on whether Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $1.3B antitrust fine was justified, per Reuters.

The European Commission in 2009 ruled that Intel’s rebates to PC makers were unfair to competitor Advanced Micro Devices. A lower court upheld that decision in 2014.

Last year, an ECJ advisor took Intel’s side but that wasn’t a binding legal decision.

If the court rules in Intel’s favor, other antitrust appeals could gain more traction. Google topped Intel this year with a $2.9B fine after prioritizing its own shopping results over competitors.

