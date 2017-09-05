Novartis's fingolimod successful in late-stage study in young MS patients

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PARADIGMS, assessing Novartis' (NVS) Gilenya (fingolimod) in children and adolescents (ages 10 - 17) with multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the number of relapses over a two-year period compared to interferon beta-1a intramuscular injections (Biogen's Avonex).

PARADIGMS is the first randomized Phase 3 study of a disease-modifying therapy in pediatric MS patients. Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a medical conference in October in France (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS in Paris).

Previously: The FDA approves Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) multiple sclerosis drug fingolimod for sale in the U.S. - the... (Sept. 22, 2010)