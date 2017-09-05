Qualcomm stay denied by Korean court

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces that the Seoul High Court denied the company’s request to hold an order from the country’s fair trade regulators.

The order requires Qualcomm “to engage in good-faith negotiations with chip companies seeking a license and to negotiate possible amendments with current licensees upon request.”

The Court said the order wouldn’t irreparably harm Qualcomm’s business, doesn’t invalidate existing license agreements, and doesn’t prohibit the company from entering patent licenses or limit royalty collections from standard essential partners that abide by the company’s fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) commitments.

The stay application, and denial, were separate from the ongoing appeal of the order.

Qualcomm shares are down 1.3% .

