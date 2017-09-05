Acacia Mining pares back Tanzanian operations amd dispute

Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF, OTC:ABGLY) said yesterday that it would stop underground work at its flagship Bulyanhulu gold mine in Tanzania and lay off staff to cope with the country's ban on exports of unprocessed ore.

“The impact of the ban, in addition to the deterioration of the current operating environment, has led to negative cash flow of approximately $15M per month at the mine and thus has made ordinary course operations at Bulyanhulu unsustainable," says Acacia, which is majority-owned by Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX).

Acacia now expects annual production to come in 100K oz. lower than the bottom of its previous guidance range of 850K-900K oz.

The government has accused Acacia of evading taxes for years by under-declaring exports and has hit the miner with a $190B tax bill.