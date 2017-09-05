TalkTalk Telecom looking to exit mobile business

TalkTalk Telecom (OTCPK:TKTCY) is looking to get out of the mobile communications business, part of a move to focus on on strength in broadband Internet service.

The company wants to sell-on contracts and act as a middleman selling mobile service from a new partner, the Financial Times reported, which would reduce risks and cut overhead.

It's been acting as a mobile virtual network operator, currently on O2's network after moving over from Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) in 2014. O2 (NYSE:TEF) is one of the partners with whom it's discussing a business transfer, TalkTalk says.