Hasbro files debt securities shelf registration

Hasbro (HAS -2.5% ) files a debt securities shelf registration statement.

The amount of a potential offering wasn't disclosed.

"As we seek to grow our business in entertainment, licensing and digital gaming, we will continue to evaluate strategic alliances, acquisitions and investments, like Hasbro Studios, Boulder Media, the Network and Backflip, which may allow us to build out our competencies around the brand blueprint, such as in storytelling and digital, complement our current product offerings, allow us entry into an area which is adjacent or complementary to our toy and game business."

SEC Form S-3