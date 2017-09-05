Data from two late-stage studies of Glaxo's mepolizumab in COPD on tap at European Respiratory Society conference

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.8% ) announces that 45 abstracts on current and pipeline products will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) conference in Milan, Italy, September 9 - 13.

The lineup includes the first presentation of safety and efficacy data from two Phase 3 studies, METREX and METREO, evaluating NUCALA (mepolizumab) as add-on treatment for patients with eosinophilic chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who are at high risk of exacerbation despite optimal standard-of-care background therapy.

Mepolizumab is a humanized IgG monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 5 (IL-5), a cytokine that plays a key role in regulating the function of eosinophils, white blood cells that cause airway inflammation.