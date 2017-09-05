United Tech's Hayes out defending Rockwell deal, says no breakup planned

United Technologies (UTX -3.7% ) slumps nearly 4% a day after its $30B acquisition, including $7B of debt, of Rockwell Collins (COL +0.7% ), and UTX CEO Greg Hayes is out defending the deal.

“It gives us the opportunity to do things that we wouldn’t be able to do on our own,” Hayes said in a just-concluded conference call, adding that the combination with ROC will make it easier to meet demand for digital offerings and integrate aircraft systems with benefits such as reducing overall weight.

Hayes also tamps down speculation that UTX would look to sell or spin off other businesses such as Carrier air conditioners or Otis elevators, saying, "We need the cash flows from all the businesses to help pay down some of this debt” and retain an investment-grade credit rating.

The CEO sees $500M in deal synergies by the fourth year, with no changes to the dividend, expecting a 35%-40% payout with suspension of share buybacks for next 3-4 years.