10-year Treasury yield tumbles below 2.10%

The ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and North Korea makes for a good excuse, but there was also a highly dovish talk from Fed Governor Brainard this morning. Set to speak later are other Fed doves - Minneapolis' Neel Kaskkari and Dallas' Robert Kaplan.

With the doves making a lot of noise of late, the betting is that Fed boss Yellen moves ahead with a compromise this month - no rate hike, but the beginning of a paring of the Fed balance sheet. Thirty-day Fed Funds futures are pricing in zero chance of a rate hike in two weeks, and just a one-in-three chance of another move this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down seven basis points to 2.09% - sliding below 2.10% for the first time since shortly after the November election.

TLT +1.25% , TBT -2.5%

