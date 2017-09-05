IDT, Guatemala's Tigo sign reciprocal service deal

IDT (IDT +0.8% ) and Comcel Guatemala (a k a Tigo, part-owned by OTCPK:MIICF +2.3% ) have sigend a reciprocal services deal that will allow for calls be completed in Tigo's Guatemalan network.

The arrangement will increase wholesale minute volumes through the country, and "greatly improve IDT's competitive position in Guatemala as a service provider of international voice calls, both inbound and outbound," says IDT Telecom CEO Bill Pereira.

Guatemalans in North America and Europe will benefit by use of IDT's BOSS Revolution calling service.