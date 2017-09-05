Consol Energy guides 2017 EBITDA, production lower

Consol Energy (CNX -0.9% ) guides its FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA lower by ~$55M to $815M, and now expects 2017 leverage of ~2.8x net debt to EBITDA, an increase from previously stated guidance of 2.6x.

CNX decreases its 2017 E&P division production guidance to 405B-415B cfe vs. previous guidance of 420B-440B cfe, and sees Q3 production of ~100B cfe, which implies higher growth in Q4.

CNX maintains previously announced 2017 total E&P capex guidance of $620M-$645M as well as 2018 E&P division production guidance of 520B-550B cfe, or ~30% growth vs. 2017 based on the midpoint of the guidance ranges.

Also, CNX's board approves a one-year share repurchase program of up to $200M.