Palo Alto Networks upgraded at Argus, Summit Redstone

Argus upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from Hold to Buy with a $183 price target.

Analyst Joseph Bonner says the company has fixed its sales execution issues that appeared in prior quarters and expects Palo Alto to finish FY17 with successful product refresh cycles and new products joining the portfolio.

Bonner also says investors should watch for a potential acquisition offer for the company though there’s nothing currently on the table.

Summit Redstone also upgrades Palo Alto from Hold to Buy citing near-term optimism.

Palo Alto Networks shares are down 0.48% .

