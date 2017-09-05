Financials lead markets lower as rates slide

The XLF, KRE, and KBE are all down about 1.5% , more than tripling the S&P 500's modest decline today.

A ratcheting up in North Korea tensions and a Category 5 hurricane taking aim at Florida are teaming up as excuses to sell. Financials in particular are eyeing a tumble in interest rates - the 10-year yield down a full eight basis points to 2.087%. On the short-end, traders have shaved to zero the odds of a rate hike this month, and are pricing in just a one-in-three chance of another move at any point this year.

Bank of America (BAC -2.5% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -3.2% ), JPMorgan (JPM -2.2% ), Regions Financial (RF -2.5% ), KeyCorp (KEY -2% ), SunTrust (STI -1.9% ), Schwab (SCHW -1.9% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF