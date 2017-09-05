Evacuation order lifted near Arkema's Texas chemical plant

Chemical company Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF, OTCPK:ARKAY) yesterday lifted the evacuation order for residents living near its plant outside Houston, six days after it began in advance of chemical explosion due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

While attention has been focused on the Arkema plant, other facilities - oil refineries, chemical plants, shale drilling sites - have been reporting flaring, leaks and chemical discharges triggered by Harvey that caused the release of more than 1M lbs. of dangerous air pollutants.

The chemicals released included benzene, 1,3-butadiene, hexane, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, toluene and xylene, and all seven are toxic air pollutants documented to harm human health, with some known to cause cancer.

Rooftops sank at four tanks at Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Pasadena products terminal of Phillips 66, three sank at Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Pasadena terminal, two were damaged at Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) Deer Park refinery, and one each sank at Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) Houston terminal, Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Texas City plant and Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Baytown refinery.