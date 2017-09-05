Credit Suisse sees momentum building for McDonald's

Credit Suisse forecasts McDonald's (MCD -0.7% ) will post same-store sales growth of 3.5% in Q3, a bump from its prior estimate for a 3.0% gain.

The investment firm thinks consumers are responding to the brand reset out of Chicago and recent beverage value deals. Looking further down the road, McDonald's has a new chicken tenders product scheduled to be unveiled in Q4 and the U.S. launch of a mobile order & pay platform to drive sales.

CS sticks with an Outperform rating and $170 price target on McDonald's.

Source: Bloomberg