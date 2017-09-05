Disney +0.4% as Wells Fargo upgrades to Outperform

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 0.4% following a Wells Fargo upgrade to Outperform, in a note that says now's a good time to enter the stock.
Shares have fallen 5.4% over the past month following the company's Aug. 8 revenue miss, a report that also included the news of the company's takeover of BAMTech and plans to launch ESPN and Disney-branded streaming services.
Analyst Marci Ryvicker and team have raised its price target to $116 from $109, implying 14% upside from current pricing. Shares are down 2.2% for 2017, but have gained 7.9% over the past 12 months.
