Wipro launches new digital pod in Scotland

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announces the launch of a digital pod in Edinburgh, Scotland that will bring digital services in closer proximity to UK and European customers.

“The Edinburgh Pod is a significant milestone in our growth journey, bringing us closer to our clients in Scotland and further building upon our footprint to serve clients in the United Kingdom and Europe. The facility allows us to incubate and co-create innovative and disruptive ideas alongside our clients, and work with them to develop high velocity digital engineering approaches. This method of engagement enables clients to rapidly experiment with new ideas, develop insights and scale these experiments to win in their markets,” says Wipro Digital SVP & Global Head Rajan Kohli.

The new pod brings the total number to 16.