Boeing digs in with dispute against Bombardier, says affects all aerospace

Boeing (BA -0.9% ) shows no signs of backing down in its trade dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF), a conflict the U.S. company says could have long-term ramifications for the future of the entire aerospace sector.

“In Canada, we face a situation with a competitor, an emerging competitor, that has, yes, long received government support - but that just went beyond the pale in 2016," says Marc Allen, president of BA’s international division.

BA complained earlier this year that Bombardier was selling its CSeries passenger jets to Delta Air Lines at an unfairly low price, thanks to loans and grants from both Canada's federal government and Quebec's provincial government.

Some have questioned why BA is being so aggressive, as the CSeries planes manufactured by Bombardier do not directly compete with the BA’s existing passenger jets, but Allen believes the situation is akin to the ascent of Airbus, which BA says entered the market in a "very similar fashion."

Allen says he expects the dispute to drag into next year, as U.S. officials finalize their findings and decide whether to level fines or tariffs against the Canadian firm.