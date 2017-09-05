Facebook's failed $600M cricket bid may presage NFL streaming dreams

Facebook (FB -0.5% ) lost out on a bid to stream Indian cricket matches, but the fact that it was bidding $600M could be a precursor to bigger ambitions in higher-profile sports, such as NFL games.

Rupert Murdoch's Star prevailed in a deal with the Indian Premier League for a package at $2.6B (including broadcast rather than just streaming). But Facebook was the only Silicon Valley company in the hunt, Recode's Peter Kafka notes.

While Twitter and Amazon.com have 10-game Thursday night NFL streaming packages, Verizon's $1B mobile-rights deal for the NFL expires at the end of this season -- and while conventional wisdom suggests a mobile carrier will pick up the new deal, if Facebook opens up the checkbook, it could step in and take those rights.