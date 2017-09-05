Antofagasta could plunge 60% as copper's run-up gets shaky, analyst says

Copper prices have climbed 24% YTD on the way to three-year highs, but a growing number of analysts are sounding an alarm, saying the metal’s advance is overdone and much of the run-up seems driven by speculators.

It is time to consider taking profits in Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:ANFGY), which operates mostly in Chile, according to analysts at British brokerage Liberum, adding that Chile's state-owned Codelco - the world's largest copper producer, has said the copper price is excessive and that gains of recent months are unsustainable.

Liberum has a Sell rating on the stock and a price target of £4.20 ($5.41), implying a plunge of 60% from its recent £10.48; the firm says copper needs to climb to ~$3.53/lb. from the recent $3.10 to justify Antofagasta’s current price, which it views as overly optimistic.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM