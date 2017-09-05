Boeing reacts to UTX-COL deal with hint of regulatory options

Boeing (BA -1.2% ) is weighing in United Technologies' (UTX -4.7% ) multibillion-dollar deal for Rockwell Collins (COL +0.6% ) with skepticism, by hinting at taking action on the regulatory side.

In a statement, Boeing says "Should we determine that this deal is inconsistent" with its interests, "we would intend to exercise our contractual rights and pursue the appropriate regulatory options to protect our interests."

OEMs like Boeing and Airbus (EADSY +0.2% ) have a strong interest in the deal since it would mean more of their supply chain being controlled by one firm.

For its part, Airbus says of the deal: “We hope it will not distract UTC from their top operational priority."