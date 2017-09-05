Mallinckrodt targeted by Missouri AG over opioid marketing; shares down 14%

The market's selloff notwithstanding, Mallinckrodt (MNK -13.9% ) is getting some rough treatment on double normal volume. Last week, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced a widening of his investigation into the marketing activities of certain opioid manufacturers. Targeted companies include Allergan (AGN -1.3% ), Depomed (DEPO +0.5% ), Insys Therapeutics (INSY +0.9% ), Mylan (MYL +0.2% ), Pfizer (PFE -0.5% ) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.6% ).

Hawley sued Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP -4.1% ), privately held Purdue Pharma and J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ -0.6% ) in June accusing them of violating state consumer protection laws by misleading doctors and consumers about the risks of taking opioids.

SA Contributor Shock Exchange has just published a new article on the issue that should be of interest to MNK investors.

Update: Bloomberg reported earlier today that the company lost its bid to block the entry of a generic competitor (Praxair) to Inomax (nitric oxide), which accounted for over 15% ($125.5M) of the company's Q2 sales of $824.5M. A federal judge in Delaware invalidated patents covering Inomax. The company plans to appeal the decision, adding that it has regulatory exclusivity until October 2018.