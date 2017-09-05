Lifetime Brands acquires the business and assets of Fitz and Floyd

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) acquired the business and assets of Fitz and Floyd for an undislosed term.

Jeffrey Siegel, Lifetime’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fitz and Floyd products, including handcrafted, decoratively designed figurines and centerpieces and elegant dinnerware and serveware are recognized for their high quality and unique style.”

Mr. Siegel continued, “The Fitz and Floyd brand fits perfectly into Lifetime’s platform and we have the resources quickly to enhance its performance. Moreover, since Fitz and Floyd branded products are in categories in which Lifetime already is well-established, we expect the acquisition to be accretive in 2017.”

Steven R. Baram, Fitz and Floyd’s President and CEO, will join Lifetime’s Tabletop Division as President of the Fitz and Floyd Division.

Press Release