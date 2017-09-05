Marathon Petroleum to keep Speedway, gains Elliott's support

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -4.9% ) says it will keep its Speedway retail business, a decision backed by activist investor Elliott Management, which had previously pushed the company to separate the business.

MPC’s decision to maintain the business represents a unique case where a company has opted against an Elliott demand, yet still managed to earn the hedge fund’s support.

MPC says a Speedway spinoff would have required at least $2.5B of debt reduction and an additional $1B of cash to manage leverage targets and its investment grade rating.

MPC also says it has returned $1.55B to shareholders in H1 and plans to repurchase $1B of additional shares by year-end 2017.