Aspen University announces 65% growth in new student enrollments in Q1

Aspen Group (OTCQB:ASPU) reports new student enrollments increased 65% Y/Y to 1,025.

Total active student body grew 54%Y/Y to 5,015.

Nursing student body grew 66%Y/Y to 3,569.

Aspen’s RN to BSN program accounted for the majority growth of 82%Y/Y to 2,260 active students.

“We are seeing immediate results following the increase of our enrollment center to 50 Advisors. Not only did we achieve for the first time over 1,000 new student enrollments in our seasonally weakest summer quarter, but we followed that milestone by enrolling 518 new students in August, which sets us up for a strong sequential enrollment increase in our current quarter,” said Chairman & CEO, Michael Mathews.

