Lenovo settles with FTC on adware bundling

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) settles a lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission related to the company bundling the Superfish adware program into its consumer PCs.

Lenovo will have to get consumer consent to include adware in the future and will undergo audited security checks for the next 20 years.

As The Verge reports, Superfish had root certificate access to the PC, which meant it could insert ads on even HTTPS protected webpages. That setup made Superfish an easy target for hackers.

The FTC says that breaking HTTPS presented a risk for consumers.

Lenovo won’t have to pay a fine as part of the settlement.