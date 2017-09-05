MiMedx bullish on Q3, sees revenues above guidance and over $80M; shares up 3%

MiMedx Group (MDXG +3.1% ) says it expects to book in excess of $80M in sales this quarter, the high end of its revenue guidance.

CEO Parker H. Petit says, "Revenue for the first two months of the third quarter has been very strong, and we expect an equally strong revenue performance in September and beyond. We previously guided to a third quarter revenue range of $79 million to $80 million, and based on the strength of our July and August revenue performance, we are now in a position to announce that we expect to exceed $80 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2017. We realize that much of the medical community in the areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey's devastation will take some time before they are back to their pre-Harvey levels of wound care and surgical procedures. However, we expect the impact of these temporary lesser levels of procedures in the areas devastated by Harvey will be offset by stronger than anticipated performance in other parts of the country."

The company adds that it is confident in its ability to meet/exceed its 2017 revenue guidance of $309M - 311M.