U.S. Steel gets upgrade from BofA, downgrade at Standpoint

U.S. Steel (X -1% ) turns negative after starting the day with solid gains following BofA Merrill Lynch's upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $31 price target, lifted from $29, predicting steel prices will head higher in H2 of this year.

According to BofA, reduced Chinese production coupled with elevated demand will offset any pricing pressures that result from a disappointing resolution to the Section 232 investigation in the U.S., although some degree of trade protection should be possible for U.S. steel producers even if it is less than investors initially hoped.

BofA also raises its year-end price forecast for hot rolled coil steel by ~5% to $700/st, which the firm believes is not fully anticipated by steel buyers or investors.

Also today, analysts at Standpoint Research downgrades shares to Reduce from Buy, believing "the market has, with the 40% move in the last 90 days, probably already priced in whatever the new administration has planned."