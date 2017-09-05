CareFirst BCBS re-ups with CVS Caremark

CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, a non-profit healthcare firm offering health insurance and other services to 3.2M people in the mid-Atlantic area of the U.S., renews its contract with CVS Health's (CVS +0.3% ) pharmacy benefits management unit CVS Caremark.

Under the terms of the agreement, CVS Caremark will continue to provide a specialized account team to help support the integration of pharmacy data and information into CareFirst's initiative to improve the quality of healthcare services while constraining the rise in costs.

Financial terms are not disclosed.