Patterson-UTI upgraded at J.P. Morgan following recent weakness

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +5.8% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $24 price target at J.P. Morgan, which says the stock's 26% selloff since mid-July has created a buying opportunity.

JPM says PTEN shares currently trade at 5.5x the firm's 2018 EBITDA, which makes it the cheapest among all land drillers it covers, and investors should take advantage of the "dislocation in valuation" as the stock's poor performance does not square with the company's solid exposure to the best volume and pricing story in the North American frac industry.

Finally, looking to 2018, PTEN is expected to reactivate three more fleets during H2 that will be accretive to its margins and push its utilization rate above 80%, the firm adds.