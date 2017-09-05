Valero seeks waiver to Colonial Pipeline fuel specifications after Harvey

Valero Energy (VLO -2.7% ) asks the FERC to allow or direct Colonial Pipeline to lift gasoline grade requirements in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The waivers would allow VLO and other Gulf Coast refiners to resume shipments without "undue and unreasonable" hindrances, VLO says in a filing with the regulator.

VLO says Colonial's move to restrict the grades of gasoline flowing on its system is inconsistent with the intended effect of the EPA's emergency fuel waivers for 38 states and D.C. after Harvey shut refineries and gasoline prices spiked.

The EPA's waiver, in place until Sept. 15, allows gasoline with higher volatility to be sold during the temporary emergency period.