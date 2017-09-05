Ligand Pharma's T2D candidate LGD-6972 successful in mid-stage study; shares up 1%

Thinly traded Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND +1.1% ) bucks the market's foul mood, albeit on light turnover of only 147K shares, after it announced positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing LGD-6972 for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) after 12 weeks of treatment at all doses tested, specifically reductions of 0.90%, 0.92% and 1.20% for the 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg doses, respectively (p<0.0001).

LGD-6972, a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist, was safe and well-tolerated.

More detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication.

Clinical development is ongoing.